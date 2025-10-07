Watch CBS News
At least 1 person in custody after FBI, LAPD execute multiple search warrants in Los Angeles

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
At least one person is in custody after multiple search warrants were executed throughout the San Pedro area on Tuesday morning, the FBI says.

The Los Angeles Police Department said members of SWAT responded to the 2100 block of Gaffey Street around 4:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a barricaded robbery suspect.

It is unclear what events led up to the incident.

The LAPD also confirmed that, in partnership with the FBI and other federal and local agencies, multiple search warrants were executed throughout the San Pedro area, as part of a large criminal investigation. The LAPD added that the incident was "in NO way ICE related."

A spokesperson for the FBI said they will be having a news conference on Tuesday morning to provide more information. 

