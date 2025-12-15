LAPD detectives seek new information in 2024 double homicide investigation

Los Angeles police are asking for help from the public as they continue investigating a deadly double shooting that happened in the South Park neighborhood in 2024.

It happened on June 2, 2024 at around 12:15 a.m., when officers were called to reports of shots fired near Maple Avenue and 12th Street, according to an LAPD news release.

Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Christian Hart and 20-year-old Clarence Simpson suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, the release said.

Photos of the two suspect vehicles that police believe are connected to the 2024 double homicide. Los Angeles Police Department

Since then, investigators have been unable to identify a suspect or determine a motive for the incident.

"The city of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking to provide Simpson's and Hart's family with justice and closure for the loss of their family member and are seeking the public's assistance in locating the persons responsible for this senseless murder," police said in a statement.

Detectives shared two new photos of suspect vehicles that were possibly involved in the incident on Monday. The first car was described as a white 2009-2012 Audi A4 with tinted windows, and the second was described as a gold 2011-2016 BMW 5 Series that also had tinted windows.

As the search continues, the LA City Council has approved a $75,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, the release said.

Anyone who believes they have more information was asked to contact LAPD Detective Zamora at (213) 880-2766 or Detective Abundis at (213) 716-8097.