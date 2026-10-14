Dodgers on brink of elimination after 6-2 loss to Brewers in NLCS Game 3

After sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in last year's National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing 6-2 in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Now down 3-0 and on the verge of a Brewers sweep, the Boys in Blue will fight to stay in the postseason and continue their quest for back-to-back-to-back World Series championships.

With lefty ace Blake Snell on the mound for the start, the Brewers were largely held in check despite Jackson Chourio's solo shot on the first pitch of the game. From there, Snell limited the Brewers to just one hit over the next five innings.

After the Dodgers answered back in the sixth inning with Will Smith's bases-loaded, two-run double to take the lead, Snell allowed a two-run homer to Newport Beach native Jake Bauers after an 11-pitch battle. Outfielder Garrett Mitchell followed up with a solo shot in the very next at-bat, giving the Brew Crew a 4-2 lead in the seventh.

Milwaukee scored again in the eighth inning when Brice Turang, who had previously reached base on a single, scored on a wild pitch from Justin Wrobleski. They tacked on another insurance run in the top of the ninth on a Joey Ortiz single, also off Wrobleski.

Rookie Robert Gasser got the start for the Brewers, hurling five shutout innings while allowing just three runs and striking out three. Outside of the two runs Abner Uribe allowed in the sixth, via three walks and a hit, Milwaukee's bullpen held the Dodgers to just one baserunner after Gasser was taken out.

Snell finished the game with nine strikeouts in six innings, allowing four runs and walking two.

Shohei Ohtani reached base three times while batting sixth for the Dodgers, first on a hit by pitch in his second at-bat and again with a single. Before the game, he was hitting just .150 in the postseason with zero home runs and no RBIs.

It's only the second time the Dodgers have faced a 3-0 hole in the postseason. The last time was in 1966, when the Baltimore Orioles swept them in the World Series.

Manager Dave Roberts hasn't lost hope. During his playing career, he was a key member of the 2004 Boston Red Sox that came back from a three-game deficit against the New York Yankees to become the only team in MLB history to complete a four-game comeback in a best-of-seven series.

"We've won four in a row a number of times this year," Roberts said. "We've got to win tomorrow. That's our only focus."

Up next

The teams meet again for Game 4 on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Chavez Ravine. With their season and pursuit of history on the line, the Boys in Blue are slated to send Tyler Glasnow to the mound against Milwaukee, which hasn't yet announced a probable starter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.