LAPD detectives seek help finding hit-and-run driver who killed 24-year-old woman in 2023

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are asking for help from the public as they continue searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 24-year-old woman back in 2023.

The collision happened at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2023, as a black 2015 or newer four-door Infiniti was "traveling at a high rate of speed" on Arlington Avenue, when it struck two pedestrians who were crossing the street just north of Venice Boulevard, according to a news release from LAPD detectives.

A still image of surveillance footage showing the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash on Nov. 14, 2023. Los Angeles Police Department

Police say that the man, 25, was uninjured in the crash, but the 24-year-old woman, who has since been identified as Taylor Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

As they continue searching for the suspect, who fled from the scene without stopping to help the victims, LAPD detectives have shared pictures and security footage from the scene of the crash. It can be viewed on LAPD's YouTube channel.

Images of Taylor Jackson, the 24-year-old woman killed in the hit-and-run crash on Nov. 14, 2023. Los Angeles Police Department

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered for anyone with information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver, police said.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LAPD's West Traffic detectives at (213) 473-0234.