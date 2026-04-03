LA County mother, stepfather who tortured and killed 16-year-old daughter sentenced to life in prison

A Los Angeles County mother and stepfather who were convicted in the torture and death of their 16-year-old daughter in 2021 were sentenced to 22 years to life in prison on Friday, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

Vallejo residents Oriana Elias, 28, and Vincent Gibbs, 39, each were sentenced for Pearlene V.'s death in August 2021, which occurred "after they became upset with her for sending inappropriate text messages to teenage boys."

In a news release from the LA County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors said that Elias and Gibbs punished Pearlene V by having her perform strenuous exercises in the hot sun and that they beat her with a wooden plank and belt for several hours. Prosecutors further noted that the abuse was witnessed by the girl's sisters. Pearlene V collapsed and died in the makeshift bathroom of a trailer that the family was living in, the release said, noting that the trailer didn't have electricity or running water.

"Prior to the paramedics arriving, Elias told the victim's sisters to lie and not tell the police or paramedics what they had done to the victim," the release said.

Elias was convicted in March on one count of second-degree murder, one count of torture, one count of child abuse and two counts of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, all of which are felonies, the release said. The jury also found true an allegation that Elias caused great bodily injury. Gibbs was convicted on the same day on one count of second-degree murder, one count of torture and one count of felony child abuse, with jurors also finding true that he caused great bodily injury and used a weapon in the commission of the crime.

"This sentence reflects an unthinkable betrayal by parents who are meant to protect their children from harm," said a statement from LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "Pearlene was denied the chance to grow up and become who she was meant to be. There is no punishment that can restore the loss of life. I am grateful to Deputy District Attorneys Suzanna Friedman and Diane Hong for their diligence, compassion and resolve to ensure that the victim received justice and the defendants were held fully accountable."