Los Angeles County man sentenced 24 years to life for killing teen, stabbing man

An Alhambra man was sentenced to 24 years to life in state prison for the 2023 murder of a high-school student and the attempted murder of another man just hours later, according to prosecutors.

In a news release, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said David Anthony Zapata, 35, pleaded no contest to murder and attempted murder charges. He was sentenced in a courtroom on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say that on March 3, 2023, Zapata approached 17-year-old Xavier Chavarin from behind while the teen was waiting for his mother outside of King Torta restaurant on the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard in El Sereno. Zapata then fatally stabbed Chavarin in the back.

Zapata drove away from the scene. Hours later, he stabbed then-33-year-old Daniel Villalobos in a parking lot just a mile and a half away. Villalobos survived after being treated at a nearby hospital.

Zapata was arrested the next week following a two-hour standoff with police.

"Xavier Chavarin was a 17-year-old honors student with his entire future ahead of him. His life was stolen in a sudden, unprovoked attack that forever changed his family's lives," LA County DA Nathan Hochman said. "While nothing can undo that loss, this sentence ensures the defendant will be held accountable for his crimes. I want to thank the several Deputy District Attorneys of Central Trials 13 for their outstanding work in securing this conviction and delivering justice for Xavier, Daniel Villalobos and their families."