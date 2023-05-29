Los Angeles County Library to receive nation's highest honor for libraries

The Los Angeles County Library will receive a 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, one of two Southern California institutions that will be honored with the award this summer.

The L.A. County Library will join the Riverside Art Museum among the eight recipients of the nation's highest honor for museum and library services.

The medals have been presented for the past 29 years by the Washington, D.C.-based Institute of Museum and Library Services to celebrate institutions that are making a difference for individuals, families and communities.

This year's recipients were selected from among 30 national finalists "that provide dynamic programming and services that exceed expected levels of service," Institute Director Crosby Kemper said. "L.A. County Library meets the needs of one of the most complex and diverse communities in the nation."

The Downey-based library system, founded in 1912, serves more than 3.4 million residents with 86 branches in cities and unincorporated areas throughout the county and a 15-vehicle mobile fleet.

"It is a profound and humbling honor to be selected as a winner of the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service from among so many vital cultural institutions across the nation," Library Director Skye Patrick said.

"I am proud of our extraordinary team here at L.A. County Library, who embody outstanding customer service, help make our libraries the welcoming community hubs they are, and routinely inspire residents to learn and grow throughout all stages of their lives," said Library Director Skye Patrick. "We accept this award on behalf of the communities of Los Angeles County that we have the privilege to serve every day by removing barriers to access and increasing equitable opportunities for all."

No date for the awards ceremony has been announced. The awards are usually presented in August.