Los Angeles County jail inmates taken to hospital after possible exposure to unknown substance, authorities say

Seven inmates were taken to area hospitals Tuesday morning after being possibly exposed to an unknown substance at a

Los Angeles County jail facility, according to the LA Fire Department.

First responders were called to the Men's Central Jail, located at 441 E. Bauchet St. in Chinatown, at 6:49 a.m. for a call about the inmates possibly inhaling or being exposed to a substance which authorities have not yet formally identified, LAFD said. They are all going to be evaluated for potential medical treatment.

According to LAFD, all the patients are believed to be men and are in varying conditions. Some were seen being escorted in wheelchairs in aerial footage shot as first responders were still at the scene Tuesday morning.

"No escalating or off-site hazard has been identified," the agency said in an alert.

Earlier this month, one man died after paramedics responded to the LA County jail for what authorities had initially described as a suspected overdose. Hazmat specialists had to decontaminate the scene after eight inmates, including the man who later died, were all suffering from some sort of medical distress — all of them inside the same cell at the same time, LA County sheriff's officials sid.

When they called 911 that morning, deputies had described it as a suspected overdose and firefighters used Narcan to try rehabilitating the man who died, said Erik Scott, spokesman for the LA Fire Department. But he and other officials said the coroner and other authorities would have to carry out further investigation to confirm the incident was actually drug-related.

In Tuesday's incident, authorities have not identified drugs as being potentially involved and have not released any other details about the suspected cause or ongoing investigation into it.