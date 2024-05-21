Los Angeles County issues bacteria warning for 6 beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at six area beaches due to high bacteria levels on Tuesday, May 21.

The following beaches are under the warning:

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area)

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms)

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area)

Santa Monica Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier)

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica State Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain)

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the Lagoon).

The warnings were lifted for the following four beaches after recent samples found water quality levels within state standards.

The cleared beaches include:

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, near Will Rogers Tower 18

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800- 525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information is available here.