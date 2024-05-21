Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles County issues bacteria warning for 6 beaches

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Bacteria warning issued for 6 LA County beaches
Bacteria warning issued for 6 LA County beaches 02:32

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at six area beaches due to high bacteria levels on Tuesday, May 21.

The following beaches are under the warning: 

  • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area)
  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms)
  • Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area)
  • Santa Monica Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier)
  • Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica State Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain)
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the Lagoon).

The warnings were lifted for the following four beaches after recent samples found water quality levels within state standards.

The cleared beaches include:

  • Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove
  • Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach
  • Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, near Will Rogers Tower 18
  • Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800- 525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information is available here.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 6:58 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.