Los Angeles County homeless population count begins Tuesday

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, begins Tuesday and will continue through Thursday.

This year's count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has placed on addressing the crisis since taking office in November. She declared a state of emergency over homelessness as her first official act and has stressed collaboration with the county and LAHSA, a joint powers authority coordinated by both the city and county. The County Board of Supervisors quickly followed Bass's announcement with its own state of emergency declaration, as did the neighboring city of Long Beach.

"Together we are building out the Inside Safe encampments solution. We are cutting red tape to build housing faster and at a lower cost," L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said Monday while introducing Va Lecia Adams Kellum, the new head of the L.A. Homeless Services Authority. "And Dr. Adams Kellum, we are bringing new leadership to LAHSA that is completely aligned with the city and the county's efforts."

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's count will be conducted with the help of thousands of volunteers, with the results expected by late spring or early summer. It will begin in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys on Tuesday, followed by counts in West and East Los Angeles on Wednesday. Thursday's count will take place in South Los Angeles, the Metro area and the Antelope Valley. Several local officials, including Bass, will have an introductory news briefing Tuesday night at LA Family Housing in North Hollywood to kick off the count.

Wendy Greuel, chair of LAHSA's commission, said at a briefing on Monday that volunteers are still needed to help count. People can register at theycountwillyou.org.

The 2022 homeless count by LAHSA revealed 41,980 unhoused people in the city of Los Angeles, up 1.7% from 2020. In the county, there were 69,144 unhoused people, an increase of 4.1%.

Last year's count was followed by criticism from some officials, including members of the City Council, who pointed to issues with accessing data related to the count and inconsistencies in communication between the agency and council districts. Some council members called for a third party count of Los Angeles' unhoused population and a multi-year audit of authority's previous counts.

LAHSA announced changes for this year's count that include using a new app, and ensuring that those counting have access to paper maps and tally sheets for counts if there are issues with connecting to the internet. Agency officials said earlier this month that they also plan to hire a demographer and two data scientists for data analysis.