Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness

After seeing a 62 percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.

Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction, "Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," said Richardson.

Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.

The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless crisis.

The mayor's plan is one of unification, bringing together the county, local agencies and state and federal support. "The city now has the ability to mobilize local resources to (put) up emergency shelters and safe parking sites and coordinate a more streamlined interagency response between the county and other agencies to secure financial and logistical support from our state and federal governments," said Richardson.

Under the state of emergency, the city manager will be able to execute contracts of $1 million or less prior to the council approving them, with other city departments able to negotiate contracts of $500,000 or less.

It was reported that the city's winter shelter is already at full capacity, and the city is looking for another winter shelter site to address the demand.