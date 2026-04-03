Man convicted of murdering girlfriend who was never found after LA County trip in 2022

A man was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, whose body was never found, during a trip to Los Angeles County in 2022, Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office prosecutors said on Friday.

Luis Antonio Gomes Akay, 39, was found guilty by a jury of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend Anna Laura Costa Porsborg, who was a U.S. Army reservist, at a hotel in El Segundo during a trip from New Jersey to California in December 2022, according to a news release from the LA County DA's Office.

Prosecutors said that Gomes Akay and Porsborg had traveled from New Jersey to Los Angeles on Dec. 24, 2022, and checked into an El Segundo hotel before visiting multiple places around Los Angeles over several days.

"After going to a bowling alley on Dec. 27, 2022, the couple had an argument before returning to their hotel," the release said. "Porsborg was not seen or heard from again. Two days later, Gomes Akay was seen dragging a large suitcase that appeared to be overfilled from the hotel."

Both GPS and cell phone evidence then showed that Gomes Akay had driven to the Angeles National Forest, where he stayed for about an hour, before driving back to the hotel and reporting Porsborg missing, according to the DA's office.

"Evidence presented at trial showed the defendant was controlling, jealous and possessive," the release said. "Several prosecution witnesses flew from Brazil to testify that one of the defendant's previous girlfriends, 24-year-old Ana Claudia Dos Santos, had gone missing in Brazil after breaking up with Gomes Akay. Her body also has never been found."

Prosecutors said that two of Gomes Akay's friends testified that he often liked to say "no body, no crime."

Gomes Akay was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder and faces 25 years to life in prison, the release said. He is scheduled for sentencing in late April.

"For over three years, Anna's family and friends have waited for justice. Today the jury has spoken, returned its guilty verdict for first-degree murder against this sociopath and justice has arrived," said LACounty District Attorney Nathan Hochman in a statement. "So-called 'no body' cases are some of the most difficult to prove because they rely so heavily on circumstantial evidence."