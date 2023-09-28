Los Angeles County gas prices rise for 22nd time in 24 days

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd time in 24 days on Thursday, increasing 12.3 cents to $6.285.

The average price has risen 88.8 cents over the past 24 days, including 2.3 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose 16 consecutive days, dropped nine-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday.

The average price is 22.5 cents more than one week ago, 91.9 cents higher than one month ago and 17.7 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 20.9 cents since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose for the 25th time in 27 days, increasing 13.7 cents to $6.269. The average price has risen 95.3 cents over the past 27 days, including 2.1 cents Wednesday.

The Orange County average price rose 19 consecutive days, dropped 3.3 cents Thursday and 2.5 cents Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday. It is 25.7 cents more than one week ago, 95.8 cents higher than one month ago and 17.7 cents above what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped 19 cents since rising to a record $6.459 on October 5.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.835, a day after it dropped six-tenths of a cent.

It is 3.2 cents less than one week ago but 1.6 cents more than one month ago and 7 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.181 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.