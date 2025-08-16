Los Angeles County firefighter dies while on duty

A Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter paramedic died on Friday, according to county officials.

They identified the firefighter as Jerry W. Guzman. His cause of death has not been revealed.

"It is with a heavy heart the #LACoFD share the active-duty death of Fire Fighter Paramedic (FFPM) Jerry W. Guzman on Friday, August 15, 2025," said a post on Facebook from the department.

Guzman was assigned to Fire Station 32 in Azusa. He served with LACoFD for 23 years, department officials said.

"We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of FFPM Guzman," said the post.

No further information was provided.