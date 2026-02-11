LA County husband and wife killed, daughter seriously injured in crash with DUI driver, deputies say

A husband and wife were killed and their daughter was critically injured when their car was struck by an alleged drunk driver in the Santa Clarita Valley last week, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said.

The crash happened at around 11:15 p.m. last Friday, February 6, near Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, said a news release from the department.

"Preliminary evidence indicates that the victims' vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol," the release said.

Deputies arrested the driver, only identified as a 17-year-old male. He was booked on suspicion of felony DUi and vehicular manslaughter. Due to his age, his identity was not being released.

The victims have not yet been publicly identified by authorities, but deputies noted their community impact in their release.

"The violent incident led to the tragic loss of a beloved husband and wife, who were valued members of the community, as well as serious injuries to their adult daughter," LASD's release said. "In response, the community has come together to support the family during this unimaginably difficult time. As a department, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and the local church community, which they have faithfully served."

Detectives with the Traffic Services Detail were contacted to assume the investigation, which remains ongoing. They said that all gathered evidence will be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

"We are working diligently to ensure that justice is served for the family and that all legal protocols are strictly followed to maintain the integrity of the prosecution," deputies said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has additional information was asked to contact LASD's Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station at (661) 260-4000.