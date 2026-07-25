Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills allegedly armed man in Bellflower

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed in Bellflower on Friday night, authorities said.

According to LASD, deputies responded to reports that an assault with a deadly weapon suspect was armed at the 10400 block of Artesia Boulevard at about 9:06 p.m.

Upon arrival, at least one deputy fired their weapon at the suspect. The suspect, identified only as a man, was shot and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No deputies were injured during the incident. It's not clear whether the man fired any shots toward deputies or who fired the first shot.

No additional details were immediately made available.