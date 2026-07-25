Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills allegedly armed man in Bellflower

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed in Bellflower on Friday night, authorities said.

According to LASD, deputies responded to reports that an assault with a deadly weapon suspect was armed at the 10400 block of Artesia Boulevard at about 9:06 p.m.

Upon arrival, at least one deputy fired their weapon at the suspect. The suspect, identified only as a man, was shot and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No deputies were injured during the incident. It's not clear whether the man fired any shots toward deputies or who fired the first shot.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue