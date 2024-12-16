Possibly armed suspect crashes in North Hollywood during pursuit with LA County deputies

A possibly armed suspect crashed several times in North Hollywood during a pursuit with Los Angeles County deputies.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department started the pursuit near the La Crescenta Valley for reckless driving. The chase continued through the San Fernando Valley, despite the suspect striking several vehicles, including deputies. It continued into the surface streets of North Hollywood, during which the driver sideswiped one innocent driver.

The suspect continued to drive through red lights, swerving through busy intersections before reaching Vineland Avenue and Lankershim Boulevard. There, another driver struck the driver's side of the suspect's vehicle.

Shortly after, the car appeared to be fishtailing from the damage suffered in the crash. The damage caused the driver to swerve and collide with a curb on Vineland Avenue before stopping in the middle of the road with deputies close behind.

The suspect did not immediately exit the car. Deputies stayed at a distance after the deployed airbags blocked the windows. The Los Angeles Police Department helped deputies close off the area.