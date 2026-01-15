Watch CBS News
Reckless driving suspect leads LA County deputies on pursuit

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of a possible reckless driver near downtown LA. 

The suspect and passenger cut through downtown traffic while appearing to hang out the window and wave off deputies.

sheriff-pursuit-waving.jpg
The suspect and passenger appear to wave at deputies during the pursuit. CBS LA

The suspect drove into the wrong side of the road several times and cut through oncoming traffic before getting onto the eastbound 10 Freeway.

The driver merged onto the 60 Freeway before exiting in East LA. At the intersection of Hammel Street and N. Mednik Avenue, the driver stopped the vehicle and ran away from deputies. 

He appeared to toss something while running through an apartment complex before surrendering to deputies in E. Colonia De Los Pinos.

The passenger immediately surrendered to deputies. 

