Apparent reckless driver allegedly assaults peace officer during pursuit with LA County deputies

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of an older model Range Rover in the San Gabriel Valley.

Deputies said they started chasing the suspect for the suspicion of reckless driving or driving while under the influence. The department also accused the driver of assaulting a peace officer.

A deputy tried to end the pursuit with two PIT maneuvers. While the patrol car ripped off the rear bumper, the deputy couldn't disable the SUV.

The suspect pulled over in front of a police station and surrendered to deputies following the unsuccessful PIT maneuvers.