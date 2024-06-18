Watch CBS News
Local News

Apparent reckless driver allegedly assaults peace officer during pursuit with LA County deputies

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of an older model Range Rover in the San Gabriel Valley.

Deputies said they started chasing the suspect for the suspicion of reckless driving or driving while under the influence. The department also accused the driver of assaulting a peace officer.

A deputy tried to end the pursuit with two PIT maneuvers. While the patrol car ripped off the rear bumper, the deputy couldn't disable the SUV. 

The suspect pulled over in front of a police station and surrendered to deputies following the unsuccessful PIT maneuvers. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 9:49 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.