Los Angeles Clippers, Kings will fight to remain in playoff contention in Game 6

It's a do-or-die night for two sports teams in Los Angeles as the Clippers and the Kings both fight to remain in playoff contention Thursday night.

Both teams will need to win their games to remain in the first round of the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Kings will fight to remain in the playoffs heading into Game 6. Getty Images

The Kings fell 3-1 against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams struggled to score in the opening period but by the third period the Oilers had taken its first lead in the game toward the end of the third period.

Kings' goaltender Darcy Kuemper was busy with 43 saves in Game 5. The Oilers outshot the Kings 79-35 in the last five periods, a Kings reporter wrote.

Game 6 is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

Right-wing Adrian Kempe is a player to watch heading into Game 6. Teg Kings reports he is in a three-way tie for the league's scoring lead with 10 points. On the Oilers' side, goaltender Calvin Pickard saved 21 of 22 shots in Game 5. He is now 3-0-0 in the playoff series.

Across town at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the Clippers will be playing the Denver Nuggets in Game 6.

Game 6 will tip off at 7 p.m.

The Clippers lost to the Nuggets 131-115 on Tuesday night. Ivica Zubac's playoff career-high 27 points was not enough to go against Jamal Murray who led Denver with 43 points.

The Clippers will be looking for a solid performance from NBA All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden to defeat the Nuggets.

Both teams shot at least 50% from the field and it's the only postseason game thus far where both teams have finished shooting 50% or better, according to the Clippers website.