Los Angeles Chargers sign DL Teair Tart to 3-year contract extension

Defensive lineman Teiar Tart is returning to the Los Angeles Chargers with a three-year contract extension.

The Chargers announced the deal Monday night for Tart, who joined the team in August 2024 after he was released by the Miami Dolphins. Tart quickly became a contributor to Los Angeles' defense, and he started all 18 games this season in the middle of the Bolts' line.

Tart has 61 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and an interception in his two seasons with the Chargers. He has been particularly effective in run defense, stepping up to fill a need created when Poona Ford left last year to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

Tart began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2020. The Florida International product also briefly played for Houston.

The Chargers likely will have some new defensive concepts next season after defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was hired to be the Baltimore Ravens' head coach. Minter was coach Jim Harbaugh's coordinator for his first two seasons in Los Angeles, producing one of the NFL's top five units in scoring defense, total defense and passing defense.

The Bolts went 11-6 and lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs in each of Harbaugh's first two seasons. Harbaugh hired former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel as his offensive coordinator earlier Monday.