Los Angeles Breakfast Club celebrates 100 years

A little-known club with a list of celebrity members that includes Walt Disney and Babe Ruth is celebrating its 100th year, and anyone can make a reservation and attend the Los Angeles Breakfast Club.

It's a group of community members, all ages, from all walks of life who come together on Wednesday mornings to remember that a little silliness goes a long way.

The club's songs were first sung in 1925 when Griffith Park equestrians decided to set up tables outside in the shape of a horseshoe and host breakfast gatherings with educational speakers.

The Los Angeles Breakfast Club CBS LA



"Prohibition was a thing right, so no alcohol, but people are being very goofy, very early in the morning," member Rachel Skytt said.

The meetings still take place at the park's Friendship Auditorium and are of a variety show format -- for friends who know how to rise and shine and share quirky traditions, including a special handshake.

At a recent meeting, horn-wearing members paid tribute to the day's speaker, author Al Ridenour. He wrote "The Krampus and the Old Dark Christmas," about a folklore figure who's the evil counterpart of St. Nick.

As the two-hour gatherings typically go, Ridenour was the guest speaker, and a new member was initiated to the group, blindfolded while sitting on a wooden horse.

Members also meet up for cookouts, parades, and other events, including charitable work. The goal is to bring Angelenos of all ages and walks of life together.

Los Angeles Breakfast Club greeter Joseph Kranz. CBS LA

"If somebody walks in and I've never seen them before, i say… we've been waiting for you, " member Joseph Kranz said, calling the group his surrogate family.

To attend, tickets must be purchased at least 48 hours in advance by visiting The Los Angeles Breakfast Club Breakfast & Events page.



