Los Angeles area rain expected for the weekend, with a mostly sunny Thanksgiving Day

The season's first rainfall is expected to be here this weekend, and Saturday is likely the day to pull out the umbrellas.

Northern California's storm system is weakening as it pushes into Southern California. KCAL News meteorologist Alex Biston said that "primarily light rain" will move into Los Angeles and Orange County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday night is looking clear, with a 30% chance of rain around 4 a.m. early Saturday.

After 10 a.m. Saturday, NWS forecasts a 60% chance of rain, with less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday night, rain is again likely, before 10 p.m.

By Sunday morning, the chance of rain decrease to 20%. The afternoon is expected to be partly sunny, with another 20% chance of rain after 10 p.m.

A second round of wet weather moves in on Monday. "We're looking at two, kind of rounds of wet weather and the second round could be little heavier than the first round," Biston said.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of rain. Thanksgiving week continues with rain chances, but it clears out by Thanksgiving Day, with the holiday expected to be mostly sunny, according to NWS.