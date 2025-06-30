Los Angeles-area first responders named as Pat Tillman Award recipients at ESPYs

Two Los Angeles-area first responders have been selected as recipients of the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the upcoming ESPY Awards in July.

David Walters, a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department, and Erin Regan, with Los Angeles County Fire, are both being honored for their response to the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires in January.

"Both honorees were on the front lines battling extreme winds and fire behavior while tragically losing colleagues and working tirelessly to defend their city in one of the most devastating fires in Los Angeles history," said a statement from ESPN. "ESPN presents this award to David Walters and Erin Regan in recognition of their service and as representatives of all first responders who battled the Greater Los Angeles wildfires."

The Pat Tillman Award is given out annually during the ESPYs to a person who has a connection to sports and also served others in a way "that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman."

Other recipients of notable awards this year include NBA legend Oscar Robertson, who will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, and Pennsylvania State University women's volleyball head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who will receive the Jimmy V. Award for Perseverance.

Walters, who joined LAFD nearly a decade ago, is a world-record holding Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion swimmer for the University of Texas, according to ESPN's press release. He won a medal as part of the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and also won seven medals at the World Aquatic Championships. It was there that he broke the world record for the 4x200 meter freestyle relay with teammates Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Ricky Beren.

Regan was a goalkeeper for Wake Forest University's women's soccer team from 1998 to 2002 where she earned first-team All-ACC honors and set several school records. She joined the Women's United Soccer Association's Washington Freedom and took part in their Founders Cup championship before joining LACoFD in 2008. She has since been passionate about increasing female representation in the field, helping co-found the "Girls Fire Camp" and the Women's Fire Prep Academy.

"It's a true privilege to recognize these inspiring individuals – a courageous NBA legend, an NCAA National Champion while battling cancer, and two elite athletes representing the service of Los Angeles first responders," said a statement from Craig Lazarus, ESPN Vice President. "Oscar Robertson, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, David Walters, and Erin Regan have shown incredible resilience, determination, and perseverance in their personal and professional lives. We are thrilled to honor and celebrate them at The 2025 ESPYS."

The ESPYS, hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, will take place on July 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.