LA City Council votes to end camping ban in parts of city

Los Angeles City Council members on Tuesday approved a resolution to remove 12 anti-camping zones around Hollywood, ending a years-long ban that prevented people from sitting, sleeping or camping in certain areas.

Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, who represents Hollywood, pushed for the change. He argued that city restrictions don't actually solve the homelessness issue, and instead force unhoused people to move from one block to the next.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Soto-Martinez said that the resolution has overwhelming support from the community.

"Ninety-six percent of the people we spoke to either agreed with removing the zones, or had no opinion on the matter," he said.

An impromptu survey on Wednesday afternoon found more mixed results. When 22 district constituents were asked if they supported the council's decision, 12 said no. The remaining counts were split between supporting the lifting of the ban and undecided.

"This is a tourist area, where a bunch of tourists come to visit Hollywood," said Daniel Cortez. "If you have a bunch of people camped out here, it's not going to look pretty cool."

A woman experiencing homelessness said that by lifting the restrictions, life will get easier for those who need help.

"I think a person deserves ot rest, and if you're resting in the middle of the sidewalk or somewhere on the side of a parking lot, you should be able to do that," she said.

An undecided voter in Wednesday's whiteboard poll said that it's not as easy as it seems to make a decision.

"I think that there has to be better ways of dealing with people not having a place to stay, but allowing them to camp anywhere they want is not a good solution," said Hollywood resident Hamlet Tamazian.

CBS LA is awaiting comment from Soto-Martinez's office for more information on the survey he mentioned during Tuesday's meeting.

The zones where the restrictions were lifted include: