Los Angeles ambulance strikes, seriously injures pedestrian

An ambulance hit and injured a pedestrian on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Friday night, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash was reported at 11:09 p.m. at 430 7th Street.

The circumstances regarding the crash were not clear as of Saturday, but the pedestrian, who remains unidentified publicly, was seriously injured.

It's not clear if the ambulance was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.