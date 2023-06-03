Looking to buy an electric car? Here's how you can get free money to do so

Air quality regulators are offering residents in Southern California thousands of dollars to buy an electric vehicle.

he South Coast Air Quality Management District — which oversees much of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties — will give eligible residents up to $12,000 to buy a more fuel-efficient vehicle after getting $40 million from the California Air Resources Board. Prior to the extra funding, residents could only receive $9,500.

According to South Coast AQMD, there are several specific criteria that applicants must fulfill in order to be eligible. A full list is available on their website, however, for the most part, to be eligible applicants cannot make more than the household income listed below, must own the vehicle for at least 12 months before applying and must clear any liens from the title.

Also, the vehicle must be gas or diesel-powered. The car must be made before 2008.

South Coast AQMD has helped replace 9,700 cars and provided over $77 million to residents looking to buy an EV. Officials said that 93% of vouchers have been issued to low-income participants.

To apply, visit their website, replaceyourride.com