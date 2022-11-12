Longtime Mater Dei High football coach Bruce Rollinson announces retirement

For 34 years, Bruce Rollinson has led the Mater Dei High School football team, turning the program into a well-oiled machine that churns out dozens of college football players year in and year out, while competing for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship.

But this season will be the last for the longtime coach of the Monarchs.

Rollinson announced on Thursday that this will be his final season manning the ship for Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, capping off a prolific tenure.

During his long and successful tenure at Mater Dei, Rollinson has coached multiple Heisman Award winning quarterbacks like former USC QB Matt Leinart and current Alabama QB Bryce Young.

The program has produced hundreds of Division I college football players during his time as head coach, including current Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie and former USC QB Matt Barkley.

Rollinson, who recently recorded his 339th career win at Mater Dei, told reporters earlier this season that he would return in 2023.

However, the 73-year-old has been spotlighted by a lawsuit filed by the family of a former Mater Dei football player who claimed he was the victim of a hazing environment and suffered several serious injuries including a broken nose and traumatic brain injury, according to an investigation published by the Orange County Register.

Since then, Rollinson and Mater Dei have been under public scrutiny for its handling of the allegations and lawsuit, which was filed in Nov. 2021.

Neither Rollinson, Mater Dei or the Diocese of Orange have commented on whether Rollinson's announcement is a result to the lawsuit brought against the school.

Mater Dei will kickoff its 2023 playoffs against San Juan Capistrano JSerra Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium.

"After playing at Mater Dei more than 50 years ago, 47 years coaching at Mater Dei and 34 years as the head coach, making this decision at this time with the entire starting lineup returning next year, should make it easier for the next coach and Mater Dei to continue with our winning tradition," Rollinson stated in a tweet on the team's Twitter account.

"During the months after the season, I am blessed to be able to assist closely in the effort to select the incoming new head coach. And in the future, I am committed to supporting the program in any way that I can.

"Thank you to Mater Dei and thank you to the players, coaches, parents, administrators, and students for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime. I feel a tremendous debt of gratitude to Mater Dei and to so many others over these past 47 years."