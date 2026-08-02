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Long Beach woman, 69, arrested on suspicion of murder

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A 69-year-old Long Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of killing another woman on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Grand Avenue at about 7:26 p.m. on reports of an assault. 

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive woman. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. She's yet to be identified publicly.

Nearby, officers found and arrested a woman identified as Estela Jaramillo Rodriguez. She was arrested on suspicion of murder and transported to Long Beach City Jail

Rodriguez is being held on $2 million bail.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's unclear what, if any, weapon was used, or Rodriguez had a prior relationship with the victim.

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