Pedestrian dies two days after being struck by Long Beach Transit Bus

A pedestrian died two days after they were struck by a Long Beach Transit Bus last week, according to police.

The crash happened at around 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, when Long Beach Police Department officers said they were called to the 400 block of Golden Shore regarding a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian.

"Upon arrival, officers found a male adult pedestrian in the roadway with injuries to the upper body," the release said. "Good Samaritans rendered aid until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived on scene."

The pedestrian, who still hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries two days later, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a Long Beach Transit Bus was making a left turn onto an access road when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the street," the release said.

Investigators noted that the bus driver immediately stopped and was cooperative with their investigation. They do not believe that speed, distracted driving or impaired driving are factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Dougherty at 562-570-7358.