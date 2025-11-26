Long Beach teen paralyzed in diving accident prepares to take first steps after long recovery

A teen from Long Beach who was paralyzed after a diving accident on the Fourth of July is getting ready to take his first steps after a remarkable recovery.

Alessandro Apuzzo, known by his friends as Sandro, sustained a severe spinal cord injury that crushed his vertebrae during a diving accident. The 15-year-old received care from trauma and neurosurgery teams as well as intensive inpatient rehabilitation at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, Apuzzo will take his first steps outside the hospital where he recovered. He will be joined by his friends, family and members of the medical teams that helped get him to this point.

Also in attendance will be the lifeguard who pulled Apuzzo out of the water after his accident and the first responders who transported him to the hospital.

Before his accident, Apuzzo was a scholar-athlete who competed in water polo around Southern California. He was involved in outdoor activities including climbing, bodyboarding and surfing.