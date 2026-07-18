Teenager crashes, overturns car while racing in Long Beach, police say

A teenager who was racing another driver in Long Beach late Friday night crashed and overturned their car near the Long Beach Airport, according to police.

In a news release from the Long Beach Police Department, officers said the crash happened at around 11:50 p.m.near Spring Street and Kilroy Airport Way.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the overturned vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Spring Street racing a second vehicle before the driver lost control," the release said.

Police said that the car collided with a traffic control box before slamming into a wall. The disabled traffic control box led to all traffic signals at the intersection to stop working, the release said.

The driver, only identified as a juvenile, was taken to a nearby hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the second driver fled from the area before they arrived.

No further information was provided as their investigation continues.