Long Beach restaurants burglarized over weekend: Suspect sought

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Caught on camera: a string of restaurant break-ins in Long Beach. At least three restaurants were hit over the weekend: The Breakfast Bar, Speak Cheezy, and Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant.

The burglar was recorded on camera smashing windows and heading for the registers.

Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected, but the businesses' owners see similarities.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a suspect wearing a white mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants smashed through the front door of The Breakfast Bar at 3404 E. 4th Street and stole two registers.

About an hour later, a suspect with the same description was seen breaking into Speak Cheezy, a pizza restaurant located at 3950 E. 4th St., about a half-mile away. A safe with a "substantial" amount of cash was stolen.

Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant, at 2940 Clark Avenue, was also broken into on Sunday morning.

