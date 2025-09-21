Anti-LGBTQ, antisemitic graffiti painted outside of Long Beach Pride headquarters

Los Angeles County leaders have addressed the recent discovery of anti-LGBTQ and antisemitic graffiti outside of the Long Beach Pride headquarters over the weekend.

The graffiti was found on a utility box outside of the building, which helps Long Beach put on their annual Pride festival. The language included a swastika, which could be seen in photos seen on Long Beach Pride's Facebook page.

Mayor Rex Richardson called the graffiti "not just an attack on a symbol, but an attack on our LGBTQ+ family, friends, and neighbors."

"This vile act of hate has absolutely no place in Long Beach," his post on X said.

Richardson said that the city's graffiti-removal team was sent to remove the vandalism and that Long Beach police were investigating the incident.

"To our LGBTQ+ residents and families: I want you to know that you are valued, loved, and respected," Richardson's post said. "You are an essential part of our city, and we will always fight for your right to live openly, proudly, and with the same dignity that every person deserves."

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the Long Beach Police Department for further information on their investigation but has not yet heard back.

Elsa Martinez, the interim president of Long Beach Pride, also shared a statement on the vandalism.

"This is deeply concerning," she said. "Acts of hate are not something we expect to see in our own front yard, in a city like ours — one where we have fought for decades to be seen, accepted and embraced as equal members of this community."

After learning of the incident, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn committed to providing $2,500 to Long Beach Pride to upgrade and expand their security camera system.

"This was not just vandalism—it was a threat meant to terrorize the LGBTQ community," said a statement from Hahn. "My hope is that these security upgrades will give staff, volunteers, and community members peace of mind as they continue their important work."