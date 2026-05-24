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Long Beach police searching for suspect after shooting leaves man dead, 2 women wounded

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Police are searching for the suspected gunman who shot and killed a man and wounded two women in Long Beach over the weekend. 

It happened at around 12:11 a.m. in the 3200 block of Caspian Avenue on Sunday, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. 

"Upon arrival, officers contacted three adult victims, one male and two females, with gunshot wounds to the upper body," the release said. "Officers rendered medical aid until relieved by Long Beach Fire Department, who transported the victims to a local hospital."

The man was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. Police said both of the women were in stable condition at the latest. 

By the time officers arrived on scene, they said that the suspect had already fled from the area. 

Long Beach Police Department Homicide detectives assumed the investigation. They have not yet released a motive for the incident. 

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LBPD Detectives Gamboa or Asato at 562-570-7244.

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