Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Beach police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Long Beach police are seeking public assistance in locating the driver who fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian on in mid-February. 

According to a press release from Long Beach Police Department, the incident occurred on Feb. 19 near Pacific Coast Highway between Pasadena Avenue and Linden Avenue. 

Officers found a man lying in the road after he was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound while he was walking across PCH. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. However, his "medical condition continued to deteriorate from the time the collision occurred until he succumbed to his injuries on March 24, 2023," the statement said. 

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Surveillance footage of the area shows a dark-colored sedan, missing a driver's side mirror, driving through the area the night of the collision. The video can be viewed on LBPD's YouTube Channel

Anyone with information was asked to contact authorities at (562) 570-7355.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 8:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.