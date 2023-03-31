Long Beach police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian

Long Beach police are seeking public assistance in locating the driver who fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian on in mid-February.

According to a press release from Long Beach Police Department, the incident occurred on Feb. 19 near Pacific Coast Highway between Pasadena Avenue and Linden Avenue.

Officers found a man lying in the road after he was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound while he was walking across PCH.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. However, his "medical condition continued to deteriorate from the time the collision occurred until he succumbed to his injuries on March 24, 2023," the statement said.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Surveillance footage of the area shows a dark-colored sedan, missing a driver's side mirror, driving through the area the night of the collision. The video can be viewed on LBPD's YouTube Channel.

Anyone with information was asked to contact authorities at (562) 570-7355.