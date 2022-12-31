Watch CBS News
Long Beach police need your help identifying hit-and-run suspects

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Long Beach Police Department Friday asked the public for help identifying suspects in two hit-and-run crashes, including one that was fatal.

The fatal crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Nov. 4 in the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue.

Samuel Juarez Rivera, 71, of Long Beach was riding his bicycle in the east crosswalk of Walnut when he was struck by a white sedan that was westbound on Anaheim and kept going, police said. Rivera was rushed to a hospital but died Nov. 13.

A male pedestrian was left paralyzed from the neck down when he was struck by a large black Ford truck at 11:08 p.m. July 12 at Long Beach Boulevard and Ellis Street, said Long Beach police Det. Joseph Johnson.

The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Johnson at 562-570-7355 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers, 800-222-8477.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 6:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

