Long Beach: Police investigating fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening in Long Beach.

Officers with Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Maine Avenue at around 11 p.m. after learning of gunshots heard in the area.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim on the ground near Loma Vista Drive and Corvo Court," said a statement from LBPD, noting that the victim was suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body."

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No information has been provided on the age or identity of the victim.

"Through their preliminary investigation, detectives determined that several unknown male suspects approached the victim and began physically assaulting him," police said. "During the assault, one of the suspects fired multiple gunshots toward the victim."

The suspects had fled from the area prior to officers' arrival.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.