Long Beach police investigating after 2 children shot

The Long Beach Police Department says it's investigating after officers found a boy and a girl each suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Lemon Avenue after reports of a shooting at about 9:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victims, a boy and a girl, each under the age of 18. They were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

No additional details, including the identification of any suspects and a potential motive, were immediately made available.