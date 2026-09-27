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Long Beach police investigating after 2 children shot

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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The Long Beach Police Department says it's investigating after officers found a boy and a girl each suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Lemon Avenue after reports of a shooting at about 9:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victims, a boy and a girl, each under the age of 18. They were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

No additional details, including the identification of any suspects and a potential motive, were immediately made available.

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