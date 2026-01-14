Watch CBS News
Long Beach police ask for help finding person of interest in murder case

Matthew Rodriguez
The Long Beach Police Department asked the public for help locating a person of interest in a 2025 murder case. 

The deadly shooting happened on June 27, at around 7:54 p.m. in the 5400 block of Paramount Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Dajion Hunter, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Paramedics declared Hunter dead at the scene. 

Detectives believe Hunter was killed during a robbery. 

Investigators released security camera footage from the surrounding area showing a man walking before Hunter's death. Long Beach police believe the man is in his 20s or 30s and frequents the Northpointe Apartments complex, which is near the crime scene. 

long-beach-pd-murder-case-person-of-interest.jpg
Long Beach police released a security camera video showing a person of interest walking around the area before the deadly shooting. Long Beach PD

In the video, the man is wearing a light-blue or teal hat, a red shirt, a light-colored zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes. Investigators asked anyone with information about the case or the person of interest to contact Detectives Michael Hubbard and Kelsey Myers at (562) 570-7244. 

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Los Angeles Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through the "P3 Tips" app, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

