Long Beach police ask for help finding person of interest in murder case

The Long Beach Police Department asked the public for help locating a person of interest in a 2025 murder case.

The deadly shooting happened on June 27, at around 7:54 p.m. in the 5400 block of Paramount Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Dajion Hunter, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Paramedics declared Hunter dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Hunter was killed during a robbery.

Investigators released security camera footage from the surrounding area showing a man walking before Hunter's death. Long Beach police believe the man is in his 20s or 30s and frequents the Northpointe Apartments complex, which is near the crime scene.

Long Beach police released a security camera video showing a person of interest walking around the area before the deadly shooting. Long Beach PD

In the video, the man is wearing a light-blue or teal hat, a red shirt, a light-colored zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes. Investigators asked anyone with information about the case or the person of interest to contact Detectives Michael Hubbard and Kelsey Myers at (562) 570-7244.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Los Angeles Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through the "P3 Tips" app, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.