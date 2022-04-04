Long Beach police arrest suspect wanted for sexually assaulting minor

Good Samaritans in Long Beach performed a citizens arrest on a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Long Beach.

Early Sunday morning, the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 600 block of Long Beach Boulevard about a report of a minor being assaulted by an adult male.

The suspect attempted to rape a girl at a Denny's restaurant in downtown Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Post.

Authorities determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Jimmie Kirkwood, had been detained by citizens at the scene. Police officers discovered that the suspect had a stab wound on his chest and he was taken to a hospital. It's unclear how he got that wound.

Kirkwood was booked for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape, and false imprisonment, according to Long Beach PD.