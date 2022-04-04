Watch CBS News

Long Beach police arrest suspect wanted for sexually assaulting minor

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 1 PM Edition) 02:09

Good Samaritans in Long Beach performed a citizens arrest on a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Long Beach.

Early Sunday morning, the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 600 block of Long Beach Boulevard about a report of a minor being assaulted by an adult male.  

The suspect attempted to rape a girl at a Denny's restaurant in downtown Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Post.

Authorities determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Jimmie Kirkwood, had been detained by citizens at the scene. Police officers discovered that the suspect had a stab wound on his chest and he was taken to a hospital. It's unclear how he got that wound.

Kirkwood was booked for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape, and false imprisonment, according to Long Beach PD.

First published on April 3, 2022 / 9:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.