Long Beach police announce new civilian response team to handle non-emergency calls for service

Long Beach Police Department has announced the creation of a new civilian response team called the Community Services Assistants, who will help "enhance community safety and support patrol operations."

Example of a Community Services Assistant uniform and vehicle. Long Beach Police Department

As opposed to traditional officers, the assistants won't be armed, but they'll still respond to a wide array of 911 calls, namely those that are less pressing like non-injury traffic collisions, noise complaints and to make robbery and burglary reports where no suspect is present.

"The adoption of CSAs to our department is one of many ways in which we are modernizing how we provide police services in our city," said LBPD Police Chief Wally Hebeish. "Utilizing CSAs to address non-emergency calls for service will allow patrol officers to focus on higher priority police responses while also providing additional time for officers to engage with our community."

Nine Community Service Assistants began their training on Monday, a 120-hour program teaching them to handle non-emergency situations. They're hopeful to have 16 CSAs on staff so that they can field four per division.

They'll respond to what the department calls "Priority 3" or non-emergency calls "that do not require the specialized training or equipment of a sworn police officer."

On top of varying responsibilities, the CSAs will also have different uniforms and won't be driving in a traditional squad car. They'll instead be wearing grey polo shirts and drive city-issued SUVs to the scene.

As crime statistics continue to rise across the nation, LBPD says this is is a quick solution to allow them more freedom when allocating resources.

"This is one of those innovative ways we're looking to further enhance community safety, respond to calls for service and ensure that we're keeping our community safe," said Allison Gallagher, LBPD's Executive Communications Officer.