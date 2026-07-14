Long Beach pedestrian dies after being struck by 3 hit-and-run drivers, police say

A pedestrian was pronounced dead after they were struck by three alleged hit-and-run drivers on Monday night, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

It happened just before 11:45 p.m., when police said they were called to the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Golden Avenue in response to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates an unknown black vehicle was traveling eastbound in the number two lane on Ocean Boulevard just west of Golden Avenue when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing northbound outside of a crosswalk," the release said, noting that the car then continued to drive in the same direction without the driver stopping to help the pedestrian.

Police said that the pedestrian was then struck by a white truck and a red sedan, neither of which stopped.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Ashley Van Holland at 562-570-7355.