Long Beach PD seeking public assistance in locating missing 13-year-old girl

Long Beach Police Department is still searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen April 11.

Ana Gabriela Alvarado, 13, was last seen on April 11 at around 10:30 p.m., walking away from her home on Almond Court.

She is listed as 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs around 160 pounds. She has burgundy colored hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a pink stripe, a gray sweater and red and white Nike high top shoes. She was also wearing a black backpack.

Alvarado also has a one-inch scar on her lower back and a mole on her left foot.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246.