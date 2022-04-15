Watch CBS News

Long Beach PD seeking public assistance in locating missing 13-year-old girl

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Long Beach Police Department is still searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen April 11. 

Ana Gabriela Alvarado, 13, was last seen on April 11 at around 10:30 p.m., walking away from her home on Almond Court. 

She is listed as 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs around 160 pounds. She has burgundy colored hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a pink stripe, a gray sweater and red and white Nike high top shoes. She was also wearing a black backpack. 

Alvarado also has a one-inch scar on her lower back and a mole on her left foot. 

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246.

