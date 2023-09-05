Long Beach offers drink safety test kits to curb illegal spiking

The city of Long Beach is offering drink safety test kits to detect illegal substances, or "date rape" drugs in drinks to businesses and organizations throughout the city. The kits allow bar patrons to test their own drinks.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson says the $25,000 initiative is an investment in community safety.

The drink safety testing kit can detect the possible presence of drink-spiking drugs, such as GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate), also known as the "date rape drug" or ketamine. They can be used anywhere and at any time.

"By providing drink safety test kits to local businesses and organizations, we are taking proactive steps to prevent drink spiking and promote a safe environment for all," said Richardson.

Similar drink safety initiatives have been established in other Southern California cities, and the Health Department is modeling its SipSafe Long Beach program after these existing initiatives.

For more information regarding SipSafe Long Beach to request drink safety test kits, please visit longbeach.gov/SipSafelb.