Long Beach mayor calls emergency meeting to address natural gas prices, seek relief funding

With millions of Southern Californians experiencing sticker shock after receiving their natural gas bills, one local mayor is looking to seek relief funding as soon as possible.

The City of Long Beach sent out a myriad of flyers in recent weeks, hoping to alert residents of the looming bills that everyone knew were going to double or triple over the average costs. Still, many weren't fully prepared for what they saw when the statements finally hit their mailboxes.

"It doesn't feel good, but I have to pay it," said Michelle Lopez, who said she just paid $435.56 for her natural gas bill.

Prices skyrocketed across the state, an increase that can be attributed to soaring global price increases and higher demand because of colder than average temperatures, according to several utilities companies.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson has called an emergency meeting this week, in hopes of finding some sort of relief for families most in need.

"There are folks that are gonna feel it a lot more than I am," Richardson said. "That's who I'm mostly concerned about."

The emergency meeting will focus on funding for low-income families, disabled and senior residents, with the money coming from utility taxes.

Long Beach's utility taxes are already paid by residents, normally going to city services.

"It doesn't feel right to collect taxes on that additional windfall. So, we're gonna take that surplus and reinvest it and share it back to families having a difficult time," Richardson said.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

As it stands, the city does not plan to shut off services for any residents who can't make the payment for their current natural gas bills.