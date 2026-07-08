Long Beach man sentenced to over 26 years for armed robbery spree and killing innocent bystander with stolen car

A Long Beach man has been sentenced to over 26 years in federal prison for a Los Angeles County armed robbery spree that ended with a police pursuit and the death of an innocent bystander.

Kaelenn Sinaukoko Maea, 29, pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act), one count of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of possessing, using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a short-barreled rifle during the crime. He was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court.

According to his plea agreement, Maea and his three accomplices committed three armed robberies during one week in September 2023. They targeted a Downey liquor store, a Compton gas station, and a South El Monte convenience store, stealing around $5,000 in cash.

Inside the Downey liquor store, Maea fired a rifle at the Compton gas station he brandished the rifle at an employee and blocked the doorway to prevent customers and employees from escaping. Prosecutors said he also brandished the rifle at the South El Monte convenience store.

The following month, In the same stolen Range Rover that was used during two of the robberies, Maea fled from law enforcement, driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

He crashed into a motorist and killed the innocent driver. Prosecutors say he continued driving on, hitting more vehicles and injuring another driver. Maea then fled on foot and hid under a house until law enforcement arrested him.

The three co-defendants charged have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges.

Isaiah Villasana, 27, of Carson, is serving a 10-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to a firearms charge for holding a victim at gunpoint during the Downey liquor store robbery.

Mathew Salanoa, 32, of Placentia, is serving a 49-month federal prison sentence for participating in the Compton robbery after pleading guilty last year to one count of Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy.

Salagi Iakopo, 26, of Compton, pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy and is scheduled for sentencing on August 19.