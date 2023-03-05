Long Beach man on probation arrested after being found with illegal ghost gun

A Long Beach man on probation was arrested earlier this week after a compliance check on his residence revealed that he was in possession of an illegal firearm.

Long Beach Police Department officers, assisting Los Angeles County probation officers, checked the resident of 41-year-old Jimmy Franco, located in the 1100 block of Jackson Street on Tuesday.

During the compliance check, officers found that Franco was in possession of an unserialized firearm, as well as illegal firearm paraphernalia and several rounds of ammunition.

He was booked on no bail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited possessor with ammunition and parole violation.

There was no further information available on Franco, or why he was on probation in the first place.