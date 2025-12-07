Long Beach police arrest man who fatally struck pedestrian after argument

A man was arrested in Long Beach on Sunday for "intentionally" running over a pedestrian following an argument and killing him, police said.

It happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Newport Avenue, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to the area after learning of a man who was lying unconscious in the road. The man was ultimately declared dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

'The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and the suspect engaged in a verbal dispute prior to the collision," the release said. "Following the dispute, the victim crossed Newport Avenue on foot outside the crosswalk, walking from east to west. While on the roadway, the suspect intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle."

Instead of stopping to help the victim, the driver fled from the area, heading southbound on Newport before turning onto Wilton Street heading west, police said.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Lynwood resident Isai Solis, according to the news release. He was arrested in the 12400 block of Santa Fe Avenue in Lynwood hours after the crash. He was booked for murder and held in lieu of $2 million bail, police said.

Investigators identified the victim as 28-year-old Long Beach man Samuel Ocegueda.

Anyone who has more information was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Valenzuela or Asato at (562) 570-7244.