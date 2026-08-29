Long Beach hit-and-run driver who "intentionally struck" pedestrian killed in police shooting

A hit-and-run driver who "intentionally struck" a pedestrian in July was killed in a police shooting days later, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The crash happened back on July 6 at around 2:40 a.m., when police say that a driver intentionally drove into a 51-year-old man riding a bicycle near Cowles Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

At the time, officers arrived and found the victim, since identified as Gerado Mejia, lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled from the scene, and since then, Long Beach police have been looking for the suspect. In a news release shared Friday, police said that their investigation determined the crash was intentional, and Mejia's death was ruled a homicide.

Long Beach police identified the suspect as 39-year-old resident Kenneth Richard Sok. While searching for him, they learned that he was fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting in another jurisdiction four days after the collision.

It was not explicitly stated which agency was involved in the shooting.

No further information was provided. Anyone who knows more about the hit-and-run was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail detectives at 562-570-7355.